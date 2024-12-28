NBA Best Bets: Thunder vs. Grizzlies Picks for December 29 Published 11:40 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Western’s top two teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-5) and the Memphis Grizzlies (22-10), hit the court at Paycom Center on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE. The Thunder are favored by 6.5 points at home.

Hoping to make an informed wager on Sunday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) right here.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: FDSOK and FDSSE

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6.5)

Oklahoma City has 19 wins in 30 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread, Memphis is 22-10-0 this season.

As 6.5-point favorites or more, the Thunder are 11-9 against the spread.

The Grizzlies are unbeaten ATS (4-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Pick OU:

Under (230.5)





Thunder games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 230.5 points 11 times.

The Grizzlies have combined with their opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 21 of 32 games this season.

The average point total in Oklahoma City’s contests this year is 223.4, 7.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Memphis’ matchups this season have a 232.3-point average over/under, 1.8 more points than this game’s total.

The Thunder score the 18th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Grizzlies’ offense puts up the most.

The Thunder are the NBA’s top-ranked scoring defense while the Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Thunder (-250)

This season, the Thunder have been favored 29 times and won 24, or 82.8%, of those games.

The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

This season, Oklahoma City has won 17 of its 21 games, or 81%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

This season, Memphis has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

