Memphis vs. East Carolina Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 11

Published 8:03 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Saturday’s AAC slate includes the Memphis Tigers (10-3, 0-0 AAC) against the East Carolina Pirates (8-5, 0-0 AAC), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. East Carolina Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. East Carolina 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat East Carolina
79.1 Points For 77.2
75.5 Points Against 70.5
45.7% Field Goal % 43.8%
42.6% Opponent Field Goal % 42.5%
40.2% Three Point % 28.6%
35.0% Opponent Three Point % 35.8%

Memphis’ Top Players

  • PJ Haggerty leads the Tigers in scoring (22.1 points per game) and assists (3.5 assists per game).
  • Memphis is led in rebounds by Dain Dainja’s 6.6 per game.
  • The Tigers are led by Tyrese Hunter from long distance. He hits 2.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Memphis’ blocks leader is Moussa Cisse, who averages 1.5 per game. Haggerty leads the team averaging 2.0 steals an outing.

East Carolina’s Top Players

  • The Pirates leader in scoring is RJ Felton with 17.5 points per game. He also adds 6.4 rebounds per game and 2.6 assists per game.
  • C.J. Walker (6.8 rebounds per game) and Cam Hayes (3.8 assists per game) are the East Carolina leaders in rebounds and assists.
  • Felton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, averaging 1.9 treys per game.
  • Joran Riley tops East Carolina in steals with 1.8 per game, and Jayshayne Woodard leads the squad in blocks with 0.9 per game.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2024 Ole Miss W 87-70 FedExForum
1/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/5/2025 North Texas FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 East Carolina Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/16/2025 @ Temple Liacouras Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/19/2025 @ Charlotte Dale F. Halton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

East Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/31/2024 @ South Florida Yuengling Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/5/2025 Florida Atlantic Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/8/2025 Temple Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 @ Memphis Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/14/2025 North Texas Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/18/2025 @ Wichita State Charles Koch Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

