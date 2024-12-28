Joshua Kelley Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 9:43 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

Tennessee Titans RB Joshua Kelley will be up against the team with last year’s ninth-ranked run defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars (103.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 17 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars this week, should Kelley be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 15.1 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 3.9 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2.7 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 @Raiders 6.5 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Cowboys 1.4 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 13.5 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bears 2.1 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3.2 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 10 @Lions 1.6 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 1.3 6 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Ravens 3.4 3 8 0 2 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 4.5 6 16 0 2 9 0 Week 14 @Broncos 0.6 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 1.8 5 22 0 1 6 0 Week 16 @Bills -0.2 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Broncos 0.2 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Chiefs 0.1 2 1 0 0 0 0

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Stats (2023)

In 2023, Kelley had 53.7 fantasy points (3.2 per game) — 56th at his position, 240th in the NFL.

Kelley accumulated 15.1 fantasy points — 16 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

In Week 7 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelley put up another strong showing of 13.5 fantasy points after recording 7 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Kelley finished with -0.2 fantasy points — 1 carry, -2 yards. That was in Week 16 versus the Buffalo Bills.

id: