How to Watch the Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29 Published 11:54 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder (25-5) host the Memphis Grizzlies (22-10) in a matchup between the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference at Paycom Center on December 29, 2024 on FDSOK and FDSSE.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE

FDSOK, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 43.9% from the field, it is 20-4 overall.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 14th.

The Thunder record 114.9 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 113.7 the Grizzlies give up.

Oklahoma City has a 12-4 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies’ 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Thunder have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Memphis is 22-5 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 18th.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 124 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 103.2 the Thunder give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.2 points, Memphis is 22-10.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Thunder are averaging 2.7 more points per game (116.4) than they are in away games (113.7).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City is giving up 0.3 more points per game (103.4) than when playing on the road (103.1).

The Thunder are draining 13.9 treys per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 1.9% points better than they’re averaging in away games (13.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies put up 124.2 points per game at home, 0.5 more than on the road (123.7). Defensively they concede 110.9 per game, 6.4 fewer points than on the road (117.3).

At home Memphis is conceding 110.9 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than it is on the road (117.3).

This season the Grizzlies are picking up more assists at home (31.6 per game) than away (29.4).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Topic Out For Season Acl Chet Holmgren Out Hip Cason Wallace Questionable Quadricep Luguentz Dort Questionable Ankle Branden Carlson Questionable Concussion Protocol Alex Caruso Questionable Hip

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Out Finger Brandon Clarke Questionable Knee Santi Aldama Out Ankle Ja Morant Out Ac Joint

id: