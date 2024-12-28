How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28 Published 4:45 am Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Memphis Tigers square off in one of two games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature SEC teams.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

id: