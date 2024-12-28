How to Watch Memphis vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – December 28 Published 4:42 am Saturday, December 28, 2024

The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (11-1) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Memphis Tigers (9-3) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at FedExForum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Rebels’ opponents have hit.

Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Rebels are the 245th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 234th.

The Tigers score 14.6 more points per game (78.4) than the Rebels give up (63.8).

Memphis is 9-3 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Ole Miss has compiled an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Rebels are the 245th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 117th.

The Rebels score an average of 81.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 76.0 the Tigers give up.

Ole Miss has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

When playing at home, Memphis averaged 81.9 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it averaged when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Tigers surrendered 7.1 fewer points per game (72.7) than in away games (79.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Memphis performed worse in home games last year, making 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 per game with a 39.2% percentage on the road.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In 2023-24, Ole Miss averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (76.7) than on the road (70).

The Rebels gave up fewer points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (76.9) last season.

At home, Ole Miss drained 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.6). Ole Miss’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than away (34.3%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2024 @ Clemson W 87-82 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/18/2024 @ Virginia W 64-62 John Paul Jones Arena 12/21/2024 Mississippi State L 79-66 FedExForum 12/28/2024 Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 1/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 1/5/2025 North Texas – FedExForum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2024 Southern Miss W 77-46 Mississippi Coast Coliseum 12/17/2024 Southern W 74-61 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/21/2024 Queens W 80-62 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/28/2024 @ Memphis Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 1/4/2025 Georgia – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/8/2025 @ Arkansas – Bud Walton Arena

