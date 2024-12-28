How to Watch Memphis vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – December 28
Published 4:42 am Saturday, December 28, 2024
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (11-1) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Memphis Tigers (9-3) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at FedExForum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Rebels’ opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 245th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 234th.
- The Tigers score 14.6 more points per game (78.4) than the Rebels give up (63.8).
- Memphis is 9-3 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Ole Miss has compiled an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 245th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 117th.
- The Rebels score an average of 81.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 76.0 the Tigers give up.
- Ole Miss has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- When playing at home, Memphis averaged 81.9 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it averaged when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Tigers surrendered 7.1 fewer points per game (72.7) than in away games (79.8).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Memphis performed worse in home games last year, making 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 per game with a 39.2% percentage on the road.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In 2023-24, Ole Miss averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (76.7) than on the road (70).
- The Rebels gave up fewer points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (76.9) last season.
- At home, Ole Miss drained 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.6). Ole Miss’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than away (34.3%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2024
|@ Clemson
|W 87-82
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/18/2024
|@ Virginia
|W 64-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/21/2024
|Mississippi State
|L 79-66
|FedExForum
|12/28/2024
|Ole Miss
|FedExForum
|1/2/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/5/2025
|North Texas
|–
|FedExForum
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2024
|Southern Miss
|W 77-46
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/17/2024
|Southern
|W 74-61
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/21/2024
|Queens
|W 80-62
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/28/2024
|@ Memphis
|FedExForum
|1/4/2025
|Georgia
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/8/2025
|@ Arkansas
|–
|Bud Walton Arena
