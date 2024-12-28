How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28 Published 4:45 am Saturday, December 28, 2024

There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that features AAC teams. That matchup is the Ole Miss Rebels versus the Memphis Tigers.

Today’s AAC Games

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

