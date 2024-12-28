College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 29 Published 8:50 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Buffalo Bulls versus the Temple Owls is a game to catch on the Sunday AAC college basketball schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups. To see all our picks against the spread, scroll down.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Buffalo +15.5 vs. Temple

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Temple Owls

Buffalo Bulls at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 14.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Temple by 14.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Temple -15.5

Temple -15.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

