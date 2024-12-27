Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 29
Published 3:37 pm Friday, December 27, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (3-12) go on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. The Titans will look to break a four-game losing streak in the matchup.
The Jaguars’ matchup against the Titans will be available on TV.
Dec 29, 2024: Titans vs. Jaguars Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Stadium: EverBank Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|1,017 YDS / 5 TD / 67.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC
41 REC / 238 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|56 REC / 857 YDS / 4 TD / 57.1 YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|1,916 YDS (63.7%) / 12 TD / 12 INT
175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.9 RUSH YPG
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|25 REC / 410 YDS / 9 TD / 34.2 YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|65 TKL / 13 TFL / 8 SACK
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|66 TKL / 11 TFL / 5 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|70 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 INT / 9 PD
|Arden Key
|OLB
|36 TKL / 11 TFL / 6.5 SACK
Titans Injuries
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-14
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|L 27-17
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|L 23-13
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|W 32-27
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|L 42-19
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|L 10-6
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|L 37-27
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|L 38-30
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Jaguars Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|73 REC / 1,088 YDS / 9 TD / 72.5 YPG
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|694 YDS / 6 TD / 49.6 YPG / 4.9 YPC
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|478 YDS / 2 TD / 36.8 YPG / 3.9 YPC
35 REC / 199 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
|Mac Jones
|QB
|1,273 YDS (65.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT
53 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.6 RUSH YPG
|Travon Walker
|DE
|54 TKL / 11 TFL / 8.5 SACK
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|101 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK
|Foyesade Oluokun
|LB
|87 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Josh Hines-Allen
|DE
|39 TKL / 8 TFL / 7 SACK
Jaguars Injuries
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 1 INT | 6 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 74 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 3 GP
- Injury: Illness
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Receiving Stats: 48 TAR | 36 REC | 351 YDS | 2 TDs
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Illness
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 53 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
Darnell Savage Jr. | S (Out)
Ventrell Miller | LB (Out)
Walker Little | OL (Out)
Yasir Abdullah | LB (Questionable)
Ezra Cleveland | OL (Unspecified)
Brenton Strange | TE (Unspecified)
Brandon Scherff | OL (Unspecified)
Davon Hamilton | DT (Unspecified)
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Dolphins
|L 20-17
|CBS
|9/15/2024
|Browns
|L 18-13
|CBS
|9/23/2024
|at Bills
|L 47-10
|ESPN
|9/29/2024
|at Texans
|L 24-20
|CBS
|10/6/2024
|Colts
|W 37-34
|CBS
|10/13/2024
|vs. Bears
|L 35-16
|NFL Network
|10/20/2024
|vs. Patriots
|W 32-16
|NFL Network
|10/27/2024
|Packers
|L 30-27
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|at Eagles
|L 28-23
|CBS
|11/10/2024
|Vikings
|L 12-7
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-6
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|Texans
|L 23-20
|FOX
|12/8/2024
|at Titans
|W 10-6
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Jets
|L 32-25
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Raiders
|L 19-14
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|Titans
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|at Colts
|–
|–