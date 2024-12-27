Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 4:33 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues meet on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:27 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.

He has had at least one point in 17 games, and has 20 points in all.

On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 17 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.

The Blues are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 0 20 Points 0 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

