Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27

Published 4:33 am Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues meet on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:27 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • He has had at least one point in 17 games, and has 20 points in all.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 17 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

  • The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
  • The Blues are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis
32 Games 0
20 Points 0
8 Goals 0
12 Assists 0

