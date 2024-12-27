Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27
Published 4:33 am Friday, December 27, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues meet on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:27 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.
- He has had at least one point in 17 games, and has 20 points in all.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 17 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Blues Defensive Insights
- The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
- The Blues are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Blues
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|32
|Games
|0
|20
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
