Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 4:33 am Friday, December 27, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be on the ice Friday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Josi interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 22:41 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.

Josi has 24 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 16 different games.

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

In 16 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The team’s -17 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 31 Games 0 24 Points 0 7 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

