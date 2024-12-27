Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27
Published 4:33 am Friday, December 27, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be on the ice Friday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Josi interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 22:41 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
- Josi has 24 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 16 different games.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
- In 16 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.
Blues Defensive Insights
- The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- The team’s -17 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Blues
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|31
|Games
|0
|24
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|17
|Assists
|0
id: