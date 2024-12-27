Ole Miss vs. Memphis Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 28 Published 4:49 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Saturday’s game that pits the Memphis Tigers (9-3) versus the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (11-1) at FedExForum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of Memphis. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 28.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Ole Miss. The two sides are expected to come in below the 152.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Ole Miss -1.5

Ole Miss -1.5 Point total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -110, Memphis -110

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 76, Ole Miss 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Memphis (+1.5)

Memphis (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)

Ole Miss’ record against the spread this season is 8-4-0, and Memphis’ is 7-5-0. The Rebels have a 5-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 7-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 160.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game (scoring 81.8 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball while allowing 63.8 per contest to rank 28th in college basketball) and have a +216 scoring differential overall.

Ole Miss wins the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It collects 31.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 245th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.9 per contest.

Ole Miss connects on 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.4 (60th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.8.

The Rebels rank 29th in college basketball with 105.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 32nd in college basketball defensively with 82.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss has committed 7.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.6 (third in college basketball play) while forcing 15.8 (11th in college basketball).

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers’ +29 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.4 points per game (114th in college basketball) while giving up 76.0 per outing (292nd in college basketball).

The 32.2 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 234th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 32.0.

Memphis hits 1.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 8.2 (152nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 9.5.

Memphis has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (133rd in college basketball).

