NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Picks for December 27 Published 5:40 am Friday, December 27, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-26) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break an eight-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (21-10) on Friday, December 27, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Prior to placing a wager on this matchup, check out the best bets available on Friday according to our computer predictions.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, December 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 9.5)

Memphis is 21-10-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans is 11-20-0 against the spread this season.

As 9.5-point favorites or more, the Grizzlies are 4-2 against the spread.

The Pelicans’ ATS record as 9.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-6.

Pick OU:

Under (239.5)





In 13 of 31 games this season, the Grizzlies and their opponents have gone over 239.5 points.

The Pelicans have played five games this season that have had more than 239.5 combined points scored.

Memphis has had an average of 232.1 points in its games this season, 7.4 fewer than this matchup’s total.

New Orleans’ games this season have had an average of 222.9 points, 16.6 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Pelicans are the league’s 20th-highest scoring team this season compared to the top-ranked Grizzlies.

This outing features the league’s 27th-ranked (Pelicans) and 23rd-ranked (Grizzlies) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-450)

The Grizzlies have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 17, or 73.9%, of those games.

The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (12.5%) in those games.

This season, Memphis has won five of its six games when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

New Orleans has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +340 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 81.8% chance to win.

