Memphis vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 28

Saturday’s contest between the Memphis Tigers (9-3) and No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (11-1) at FedExForum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-74, with Memphis securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 28.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Ole Miss. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 152.5 over/under.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -111, Ole Miss -108

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 76, Ole Miss 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Memphis (-1.5)

Memphis (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)

Memphis is 7-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Ole Miss’ 8-4-0 ATS record. A total of seven out of the Tigers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Rebels’ games have gone over. The teams score an average of 160.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game with a +29 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.4 points per game (114th in college basketball) and allow 76.0 per contest (292nd in college basketball).

Memphis is 234th in college basketball at 32.2 rebounds per game. That’s similar to the 32.0 its opponents average.

Memphis makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (152nd in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (9.5).

The Tigers score 97.1 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball), while giving up 94.1 points per 100 possessions (260th in college basketball).

Memphis has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (133rd in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels put up 81.8 points per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (28th in college basketball). They have a +216 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game.

Ole Miss averages 31.9 rebounds per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 29.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Ole Miss connects on 9.4 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.3% from beyond the arc (81st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.1%.

Ole Miss has committed 7.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.6 (third in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (11th in college basketball).

