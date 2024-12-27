How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28

Published 11:49 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 28

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers versus the Kentucky Wildcats is one of two games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that includes an SEC team in play.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ohio Bobcats at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 28

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 28

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 29

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow