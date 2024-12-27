Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 27 Published 7:16 am Friday, December 27, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-26) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (21-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 27, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 122 – Pelicans 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 9.5)

Grizzlies (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-13.4)

Grizzlies (-13.4) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.3

The Grizzlies (21-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 67.7% of the time, 32.2% more often than the Pelicans (11-20-0) this year.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That’s more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (33.3%).

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the point total 61.3% of the time this season (19 out of 31). That’s more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (16 out of 31).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 17-6, a better mark than the Pelicans have put up (3-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are ceding 113.4 points per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really thrived on offense, averaging 123.7 points per game (best).

Memphis is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 48.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 43.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 30.6 per game (second-best in NBA).

Memphis is third-best in the NBA with 16.1 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks second-worst in the league by averaging 16.3 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are making 14.1 treys per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 37.1% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are the worst team in the NBA in points scored (105.9 per game) and 25th in points conceded (117.5).

In 2024-25, New Orleans is 21st in the NBA in rebounds (43.1 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46).

This season the Pelicans are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 24.2 per game.

New Orleans commits 14.4 turnovers per game and force 14.1 per game, ranking 16th and 15th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

