December 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 7:21 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The New Jersey Devils versus the Carolina Hurricanes is one of many strong options on today’s NHL slate.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s NHL action.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch December 28 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Seattle Kraken @ Vancouver Canucks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Philadelphia Flyers @ Anaheim Ducks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Ottawa Senators @ Winnipeg Jets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Washington Capitals @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
New York Rangers @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
New Jersey Devils @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

