College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 28 Published 8:50 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels versus the Memphis Tigers is a game to catch on the Saturday SEC college basketball schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups. To see all our predictions against the spread, continue reading.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Memphis -1.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 1.8 points

Memphis by 1.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Abilene Christian +23.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 22.7 points

Texas A&M by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -23.5

Texas A&M -23.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

