Published 8:50 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 28

The Ole Miss Rebels versus the Memphis Tigers is a game to catch on the Saturday SEC college basketball schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups. To see all our predictions against the spread, continue reading.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Memphis -1.5 vs. Ole Miss

  • Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 1.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Memphis -1.5
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Abilene Christian +23.5 vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas A&M -23.5
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 28
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

