College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 28 Published 8:50 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

In one of the exciting matchups on the AAC college basketball schedule on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels and Memphis Tigers take the court at FedExForum — scroll down for our ATS picks.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Memphis -1.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 1.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 1.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

