Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jaguars Game – Week 17

Published 12:37 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Titans (3-12) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium and will look to break a four-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

Titans vs. Jaguars Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Jaguars favored by one, while the model predicts they’ll win by slightly more (3.9 points).
  • The Jaguars have a 54.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Jaguars have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-2).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Jacksonville has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
  • This season, the Titans have been the underdog 11 times and won two of those games.
  • Tennessee has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 2-9 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Jaguars (-1)
  • The Jaguars have gone 8-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
  • The Titans have covered the spread two times this season (2-13-0).
  • Tennessee has an ATS record of just 2-9 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (39.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game, 37.4 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s over/under of 39.5 points.
  • The Jaguars and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 14.7 more points per game than the point total of 39.5 set in this game.
  • The teams have hit the over in eight of the Jaguars’ 15 games with a set total.
  • The teams have hit the over in nine of the Titans’ 15 games with a set total.

