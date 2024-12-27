Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jaguars Game – Week 17 Published 12:37 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-12) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium and will look to break a four-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

Titans vs. Jaguars Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Jaguars favored by one, while the model predicts they’ll win by slightly more (3.9 points).

The Jaguars have a 54.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Jaguars have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-2).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Jacksonville has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

This season, the Titans have been the underdog 11 times and won two of those games.

Tennessee has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 2-9 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jaguars (-1)

Jaguars (-1) The Jaguars have gone 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread two times this season (2-13-0).

Tennessee has an ATS record of just 2-9 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)

Over (39.5) The two teams average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game, 37.4 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s over/under of 39.5 points.

The Jaguars and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 14.7 more points per game than the point total of 39.5 set in this game.

The teams have hit the over in eight of the Jaguars’ 15 games with a set total.

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Titans’ 15 games with a set total.

