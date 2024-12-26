Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27?
Published 11:53 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024
Should you wager on Steven Stamkos to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:35
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
