Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

Should you wager on Steven Stamkos to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

