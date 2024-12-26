Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27? Published 11:52 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.

He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 107 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

