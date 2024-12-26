Titans vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 17 Published 6:39 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

Check out same-game parlay recommendations as the Tennessee Titans (3-12) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Stadium: EverBank Stadium

Titans vs. Jaguars Spread

Spread: Jaguars -1.5 (-104), Titans +1.5 (-118)

Jaguars -1.5 (-104), Titans +1.5 (-118) Computer Pick: Jaguars

Jaguars The Jaguars have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-7-0).

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-3.

The Titans have covered the spread just two times in 15 games with a set spread.

In games they have played as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs, Tennessee owns an ATS record of just 2-9.

Titans vs. Jaguars Total

Total: 39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Jaguars games this year have hit the over in 53.3% of opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

So far in 2024, Titans games have eclipsed the over/under in nine of 15 games (60%).

These two teams average 37.4 points per game combined, 2.1 less than this game’s total.

Opponents of these teams put up 54.2 points per game combined, 14.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Parlay With Mason Rudolph’s Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +154, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -205

+154, -205 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph TD going over his TD prop earns $77.73 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Rudolph hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay nets $81.62 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Jaguars to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph going over his touchdown prop bet pays out $83.15 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Jaguars to cover the spread, the under on the total and Rudolph going over his TD prop earns $87.27 on a $10 bet.

