Titans vs. Jaguars Player Props & Odds – Week 17

Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at EverBank Stadium.

Looking to place player prop wagers? Several of the best contributors for the Jaguars and the Titans will have player props on the table for this contest.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mason Rudolph 220.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – – Calvin Ridley – – 62.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tank Bigsby – 46.5 (Over: -118, Under: -110) – Travis Etienne – 39.5 (Over: -118, Under: -110) – Mac Jones 211.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – – Brian Thomas Jr. – – 79.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Parker Washington – – 34.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

