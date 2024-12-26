Titans vs. Jaguars Player Props & Odds – Week 17

Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at EverBank Stadium.

Looking to place player prop wagers? Several of the best contributors for the Jaguars and the Titans will have player props on the table for this contest.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Mason Rudolph 220.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Calvin Ridley 62.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Tank Bigsby 46.5 (Over: -118, Under: -110)
Travis Etienne 39.5 (Over: -118, Under: -110)
Mac Jones 211.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Brian Thomas Jr. 79.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Parker Washington 34.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

