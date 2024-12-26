Predators vs. Blues Injury Report Today – December 27 Published 9:44 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (11-17-7) ahead of their matchup with the St. Louis Blues (16-16-4) currently has two players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 27.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nick Leddy D Out Lower Body Radek Faksa C Questionable Lower Body Torey Krug D Out For Season Ankle

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 84 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Defensively, Nashville has conceded 107 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

They have the league’s 29th-ranked goal differential at -23.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 90 goals this season (2.5 per game), 28th in the league.

St. Louis allows 3.0 goals per game (107 total), which ranks 18th in the league.

Their -17 goal differential is 23rd in the league.

Predators vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-130) Blues (+109) 5.5

