Mega Millions reaches $1.15 Billion Published 4:39 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

There’s still a chance to end 2024 as a billionaire.

The current estimated Mega Million’s jackpot for Friday is set at $1.15 billion, with an estimated cash value of $516.1 million.

If the jackpot is not hit Friday night, the prize will grow even larger for the final drawing of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

No player matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball in the Christmas Eve drawing. The winning numbers were 11-14-38-45-46 with a Mega Ball of 3.

Friday night’s jackpot will be the fifth largest in Mega Million’s history. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was Sept. 10, 2024, with the $810 million top prize – or $409.3 million cash – awarded to the holder of a ticket sold in Sugar Land, Texas. The highest ever won in a Mega Millions jackpot was $1.6 billion in 2023, with the winning ticket sold in Florida.

Originally known as The Big Game, Mega Millions began in 1996.

Powerball’s jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 28, is an estimated $145 million with an estimated cash value of $66.2 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $19.01 million with an estimated cash value of $8.68 million.

Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $60,000.