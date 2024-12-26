Light shines through the darkness Published 9:55 am Thursday, December 26, 2024

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Love lifted me as we see another year ahead. We leave behind many sorrows, in the

midst of it all we pursue the blessing he has for us.

For the past, we were children looking lovely into our parents, eyes for all our needs and

security. But then we became parents and grandparents, and now we are in the stage

of no return with wisdom we gather along the way.

Manassas high school in Memphis celebrated 60 years this past weekend with many

old classmates. Many have passed on with those of us soon to follow. We were

fortunate to have one of the teachers still alive Ms. Franklin (home ed) Ms. Franklin kept

us with many of her students, past and present. The lady looks younger than many of

us.

This was a very large class, who accomplished many goals in life. Many of us were not

feeling our best, but we did smile for the camera. The leader of the band lost her last

child two weeks before the celebration was to take place.

But through God’s grace, the committee came together in love. Janice Hill Williams,

who lost the last of her three sons, was able to speak to us with grace and mercy, with

tears glowing in the midst of her sorrow.

We continue to see the light shining through darkness.