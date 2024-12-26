Light shines through the darkness
Published 9:55 am Thursday, December 26, 2024
By Mary Murphy
New Enon Community
Love lifted me as we see another year ahead. We leave behind many sorrows, in the
midst of it all we pursue the blessing he has for us.
For the past, we were children looking lovely into our parents, eyes for all our needs and
security. But then we became parents and grandparents, and now we are in the stage
of no return with wisdom we gather along the way.
Manassas high school in Memphis celebrated 60 years this past weekend with many
old classmates. Many have passed on with those of us soon to follow. We were
fortunate to have one of the teachers still alive Ms. Franklin (home ed) Ms. Franklin kept
us with many of her students, past and present. The lady looks younger than many of
us.
This was a very large class, who accomplished many goals in life. Many of us were not
feeling our best, but we did smile for the camera. The leader of the band lost her last
child two weeks before the celebration was to take place.
But through God’s grace, the committee came together in love. Janice Hill Williams,
who lost the last of her three sons, was able to speak to us with grace and mercy, with
tears glowing in the midst of her sorrow.
We continue to see the light shining through darkness.