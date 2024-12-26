How to Watch the NBA Today, December 27
Today’s NBA menu has a lot in store. Among the eight contests is the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Denver Nuggets.
Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Watch the NBA Today – December 27
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
