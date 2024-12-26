Food Drive Benefits Grace Place

Published 10:02 am Thursday, December 26, 2024

By Staff reports

The South Panola Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department recently organized a
department-wide food drive to benefit The Grace Place. The initiative brought together students
and teachers who generously donated a wide variety of items to support families in need across
Panola County. Pictured are students who are members of one of the SPHS CTE programs,
representing the spirit of generosity and community service. (Contributed)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

BFD recruits graduate Fire Academy

Light shines through the darkness

Special Christmas of ‘68 full of memories

Books, candy from years past

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow