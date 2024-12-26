Food Drive Benefits Grace Place Published 10:02 am Thursday, December 26, 2024

The South Panola Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department recently organized a

department-wide food drive to benefit The Grace Place. The initiative brought together students

and teachers who generously donated a wide variety of items to support families in need across

Panola County. Pictured are students who are members of one of the SPHS CTE programs,

representing the spirit of generosity and community service. (Contributed)