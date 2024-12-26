Food Drive Benefits Grace Place
Published 10:02 am Thursday, December 26, 2024
The South Panola Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department recently organized a
department-wide food drive to benefit The Grace Place. The initiative brought together students
and teachers who generously donated a wide variety of items to support families in need across
Panola County. Pictured are students who are members of one of the SPHS CTE programs,
representing the spirit of generosity and community service. (Contributed)