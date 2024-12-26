Buchanan named Outstanding Sportsman Certificate presented by Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks
Published 10:05 am Thursday, December 26, 2024
By Alyssa Schnugg
Joey Buchanan, the director of shooting sports at McIvor Shooting Complex is Sardis was recognized last week with
an Outstanding Mississippi Sportsman certificate at the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Park’s monthly
meeting at The Graduate in Oxford.
Scott Coopwood, chairman of the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks presented Buchanan with the award
for his lifelong dedication to hunting, outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation, and his work as director of Shooting
Sports at McIvor Shooting Complex in Sardis.
“Along the way, Joey has promoted hunting in a big way. He’s made his own bows and he’s been published in
magazines and newspapers. He’s just contributed a whole lot,” Coopwood said.
Buchanan, also the owner of Cabinets OnTime in Oxford, said he was grateful for the recognition but was doing what
he loved to do.
“I’ve been with the (MDWFP) for two and a half years. I’m 63 (years old) and it’s my dream job,” he said. I’ve got a
great team. I work for a great division and have law enforcement support. Somebody asked me, ‘When are you
gonna retire?’ I said, ‘Man, I about get a speeding ticket going to work every day.”