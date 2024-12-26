Buchanan named Outstanding Sportsman Certificate presented by Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Published 10:05 am Thursday, December 26, 2024

By Alyssa Schnugg

Joey Buchanan, the director of shooting sports at McIvor Shooting Complex is Sardis was recognized last week with

an Outstanding Mississippi Sportsman certificate at the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Park’s monthly

meeting at The Graduate in Oxford.

Scott Coopwood, chairman of the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks presented Buchanan with the award

for his lifelong dedication to hunting, outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation, and his work as director of Shooting

Sports at McIvor Shooting Complex in Sardis.

“Along the way, Joey has promoted hunting in a big way. He’s made his own bows and he’s been published in

magazines and newspapers. He’s just contributed a whole lot,” Coopwood said.

Buchanan, also the owner of Cabinets OnTime in Oxford, said he was grateful for the recognition but was doing what

he loved to do.

“I’ve been with the (MDWFP) for two and a half years. I’m 63 (years old) and it’s my dream job,” he said. I’ve got a

great team. I work for a great division and have law enforcement support. Somebody asked me, ‘When are you

gonna retire?’ I said, ‘Man, I about get a speeding ticket going to work every day.”