BFD recruits graduate Fire Academy

Firefighters Jayleon Johnson and Garrett Bynum of the Batesville Fire Department have
graduated Class 212 from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II
course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.
The intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the
areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and
other fire related topics.
The course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter
Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code
section 45-11-7.
The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department.

