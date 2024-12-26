Babies become kings; one king became a baby Published 9:51 am Thursday, December 26, 2024

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

I’ve come to realize I’m a junkie. It isn’t illicit drugs or alcohol or anything of a

sexual nature. Instead, it’s words. It’s information. It’s both conveying and having

knowledge and information conveyed back to me.

So, I read. I write. I devour ideas, opinions, and words. Yes, I’m a junkie. The

evidence is undeniable. I stand convicted. On end tables, nightstands,

workbenches, desks, or wherever I find myself parked for a short time, you’ll find

stacks of books I’m reading, waiting to read, or need to read.

Admittedly, most are of a theological or leadership nature, befitting my role as a

minister and teacher. But some other interests capture my attention, too.

In addition, I’m a voracious reader of good fiction: political thrillers, lawyer

dramas, science fiction, and Tom Clancy. There will never be another Tom

Clancy, but that’s another story.

The Goodreads app tells me I averaged one novel every two weeks in 2024. The

year is not over yet, and I’m sure there is another book to finish.

In full disclosure, that’s long been the pattern of my life. I vividly remember

Christmases with multiple Hardy Boy books and even Nancy Drew. No male

chauvinism for this reader.

Striving with my siblings to read the backs of the cereal boxes at breakfast. Yep.

That was me. Reading a Louis L’Amour novel at school by hiding it in a class

book. That was me, too.

These days I enjoy perusing X (formerly known as Twitter) for news, information,

etc. I also read and write on Substack. Information at your fingertips and on the

go. It’s a great time to be alive.

Depending on which paper you are reading this, it is Christmas Day. And in

keeping with the spirit of the season, I saw the following written by David

Cassidy, a minister in Florida, on X:

“On countless occasions, history has witnessed a baby become King. Only

once, however, has a King become a baby. Come let us adore Him.”

Whatever you read, wherever you get your news and information, you’ll never

hear anything better than the story of Jesus.

“For a child is born to us, a son is given to us. The government will rest on

his shoulders. And he will be called: Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah‬ 9‬:6‬ NLT‬‬)

O come let us adore Him. Merry Christmas to all!