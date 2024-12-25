NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 26 Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Miami Heat squaring off against the Orlando Magic.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 26

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -4.5

Thunder -4.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 8.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 8.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)

Over (223.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSIN, and FDSOK

NBA TV, FDSIN, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Magic -1.5

Magic -1.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 4.8 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 4.8 points) Total: 208.5 points

208.5 points Total Pick: Over (216.4 total projected points)

Over (216.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN

FDSFL and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Hornets -2.5

Hornets -2.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 0.9 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 0.9 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Hawks -6.5

Hawks -6.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2.9 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 2.9 points) Total: 243.5 points

243.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.9 total projected points)

Over (236.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -7.5

Rockets -7.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 12.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 12.2 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.1 total projected points)

Over (221.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports

SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks -9.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 8 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 8 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)

Over (222.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: YES and FDSWI

YES and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Grizzlies -12.5

Grizzlies -12.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 13.5 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 13.5 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)

Over (232.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Trail Blazers -3.5

Trail Blazers -3.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, and KJZZ

NBA TV, KATU, and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSDET

NBCS-CA and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

