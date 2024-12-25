NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 26
Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Today’s NBA slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Miami Heat squaring off against the Orlando Magic.
Ready to dive in the betting info for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 26
Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -4.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSIN, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Magic -1.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 4.8 points)
- Total: 208.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (216.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Hornets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 0.9 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Hawks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2.9 points)
- Total: 243.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -7.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 12.2 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Bucks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 8 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: YES and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Grizzlies -12.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 13.5 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Trail Blazers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: