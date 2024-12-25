NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Raptors Picks for December 26 Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Toronto Raptors (7-23) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (20-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on TSN and FDSSE.

Before placing a wager on this matchup, take a peek at the best bets available on Thursday based on our computer predictions.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TSN and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 12.5)

Memphis is 20-10-0 against the spread this season.

Toronto has beaten the spread 20 times in 30 games.

The Grizzlies don’t have a win ATS (0-2) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Raptors have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





The Grizzlies’ 30 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 237.5 points 12 times.

The Raptors have combined with their opponent to score more than 237.5 points in 11 of 30 games this season.

Memphis has had an average of 231.8 points in its games this season, 5.7 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Toronto’s games this season have had an average of 227.9 points, 9.6 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Raptors are the league’s 10th-highest scoring team this season compared to the top-ranked Grizzlies.

The Raptors have surrendered the 28th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 23rd-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-699)

The Grizzlies have won 16, or 72.7%, of the 22 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Raptors have been victorious in seven, or 24.1%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -699 or more once this season and won that game.

Toronto has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +500 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Grizzlies have a 87.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

