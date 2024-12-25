How to Watch the NBA Today, December 26 Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder against the Indiana Pacers is one game in particular to see on a Thursday NBA schedule that includes nine exciting contests.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 26

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSIN, and FDSOK

NBA TV, FDSIN, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN

FDSFL and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports

SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: YES and FDSWI

YES and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, and KJZZ

NBA TV, KATU, and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSDET

NBCS-CA and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

