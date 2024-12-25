How to Watch the NBA Today, December 26
Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder against the Indiana Pacers is one game in particular to see on a Thursday NBA schedule that includes nine exciting contests.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – December 26
Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSIN, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: YES and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
