How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26 Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Toronto Raptors (7-23) will try to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (20-10) on December 26, 2024 at FedExForum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE

TSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Memphis is 19-3 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at ninth.

The 122.7 points per game the Grizzlies put up are 5.4 more points than the Raptors give up (117.3).

When Memphis scores more than 117.3 points, it is 17-3.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 46.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.9% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Toronto has compiled a 7-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Raptors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at seventh.

The Raptors’ 112.1 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113 points, Toronto is 6-8.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are posting 122.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 123.1 points per contest.

Defensively Memphis has been better at home this season, giving up 110.1 points per game, compared to 116.8 away from home.

In home games, the Grizzlies are averaging 1.1 more three-pointers per game (14.4) than in road games (13.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (36.4%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

At home the Raptors are better offensively, putting up 113.8 points per game, compared to 110.1 on the road. But they’re not as good defensively, giving up 117.7 points per game at home, and 116.9 away.

At home, Toronto concedes 117.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 116.9.

The Raptors average 1.7 fewer assists per game at home (27.8) than on the road (29.5).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Marcus Smart Out Finger Jay Huff Out Ankle

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Immanuel Quickley Out Elbow Bruce Brown Out Reconditioning Jamal Shead Questionable Knee Jakob Poeltl Out Groin

id: