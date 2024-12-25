How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 25 Published 4:44 am Wednesday, December 25, 2024

AAC teams will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in one game, the Charleston (SC) Cougars squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers.

Today’s AAC Games

Charleston (SC) Cougars at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

