How to Pick the Predators vs. Blues Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 27 Published 7:46 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Before the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET in Friday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your sights set on putting together a parlay.

Predators vs. Blues Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 5.5 goals)

This season, 14 of Nashville’s 35 games have gone over Friday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

There have been 16 St. Louis games with more than 5.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 4.9 goals per game, 0.5999999999999996 less than the total set for this contest.

The 6.0 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.5 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -130

In the 21 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 9-12 in those games.

Nashville is 6-10 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this contest.

Blues Moneyline: +109

In St. Louis’ 31 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has 14 wins.

The Blues have 12 wins in games when their moneyline odds are +109 or longer (in 27 such games).

St. Louis’ implied probability to win this matchup is 47.8% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has put up 29 points in 35 games.

Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 24 total points (12 goals and 12 assists) to his name.

On 89 shots (for seven goals) and 17 assists, Roman Josi has recorded 24 points this season.

In the 28 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .907, 24th in the league.

Blues Points Leaders

Jordan Kyrou is a leading scorer for St. Louis, with 29 points this season. He has recorded 14 goals and 15 assists in 36 games.

Robert Thomas has made a big impact for St. Louis this season with 26 points, thanks to six goals and 20 assists.

St. Louis’ Pavel Buchnevich has 23 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 14 assists (third).

Jordan Binnington has an .898 save percentage (38th in the league), with 634 total saves, while conceding 72 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has put up a 9-13-3 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/19/2024 Penguins L 5-4 Home -158 12/21/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home -112 12/23/2024 Hurricanes W 5-2 Home +105 12/27/2024 Blues – Away -130 12/30/2024 Jets – Away – 12/31/2024 Wild – Away – 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away –

Blues’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/19/2024 Lightning L 3-1 Away +184 12/20/2024 Panthers L 2-1 Away +247 12/23/2024 Red Wings W 4-0 Away -107 12/27/2024 Predators – Home +109 12/29/2024 Sabres – Home – 12/31/2024 Blackhawks – Away – 1/3/2025 Senators – Home –

Nashville vs. St. Louis Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

