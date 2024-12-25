How to Pick the Predators vs. Blues Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 27
Published 7:46 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Before the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET in Friday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your sights set on putting together a parlay.
Predators vs. Blues Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 5.5 goals)
- This season, 14 of Nashville’s 35 games have gone over Friday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.
- There have been 16 St. Louis games with more than 5.5 goals this season.
- These two teams combine for 4.9 goals per game, 0.5999999999999996 less than the total set for this contest.
- The 6.0 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.5 more than the total for this contest.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -130
- In the 21 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 9-12 in those games.
- Nashville is 6-10 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
- The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this contest.
Blues Moneyline: +109
- In St. Louis’ 31 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has 14 wins.
- The Blues have 12 wins in games when their moneyline odds are +109 or longer (in 27 such games).
- St. Louis’ implied probability to win this matchup is 47.8% based on the moneyline.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
St. Louis 3, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has put up 29 points in 35 games.
- Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 24 total points (12 goals and 12 assists) to his name.
- On 89 shots (for seven goals) and 17 assists, Roman Josi has recorded 24 points this season.
- In the 28 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .907, 24th in the league.
Blues Points Leaders
- Jordan Kyrou is a leading scorer for St. Louis, with 29 points this season. He has recorded 14 goals and 15 assists in 36 games.
- Robert Thomas has made a big impact for St. Louis this season with 26 points, thanks to six goals and 20 assists.
- St. Louis’ Pavel Buchnevich has 23 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 14 assists (third).
- Jordan Binnington has an .898 save percentage (38th in the league), with 634 total saves, while conceding 72 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has put up a 9-13-3 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|L 5-4
|Home
|-158
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|W 3-2
|Home
|-112
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|W 5-2
|Home
|+105
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|–
|Away
|-130
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
Blues’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/19/2024
|Lightning
|L 3-1
|Away
|+184
|12/20/2024
|Panthers
|L 2-1
|Away
|+247
|12/23/2024
|Red Wings
|W 4-0
|Away
|-107
|12/27/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+109
|12/29/2024
|Sabres
|–
|Home
|–
|12/31/2024
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3/2025
|Senators
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. St. Louis Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Enterprise Center
