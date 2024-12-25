Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 26 Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Toronto Raptors (7-23) will try to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (20-10) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at FedExForum as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 123 – Raptors 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 11.5)

Grizzlies (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-13.5)

Grizzlies (-13.5) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.5

Both the Grizzlies and the Raptors have covered the spread 66.7% of the time this season, resulting in a 20-10-0 ATS record for the Grizzlies and a 20-10-0 mark for the Raptors.

Memphis hasn’t covered the spread as an 11.5-point favorite or more this season, while Toronto covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more 40% of the time.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2024-25, Toronto and its opponents aren’t as successful (50% of the time) as Memphis and its opponents (60%).

The Grizzlies have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-6) this season while the Raptors have a .241 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-22).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are allowing 113 points per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really thrived on offense, posting 122.7 points per contest (best).

Memphis ranks second-best in the NBA by averaging 48.2 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 18th in the league (44 allowed per contest).

The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 30.5 per game (second-best in NBA).

Although Memphis is committing 16.3 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), it ranks third-best in the league by forcing 16.1 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are sinking 13.9 treys per game (12th-ranked in league). They have a 37% shooting percentage (12th-ranked) from downtown.

Raptors Performance Insights

The Raptors are 16th in the league in points scored (112.1 per game) and fifth-worst in points conceded (117.3).

In 2024-25, Toronto is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (45 per game) and eighth in rebounds allowed (43.4).

The Raptors are sixth in the NBA in assists (28.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Toronto is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.7 per game) and 22nd in turnovers forced (13.4).

In 2024-25 the Raptors are third-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and rank 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

