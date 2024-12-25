Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 26
Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024
The Toronto Raptors (7-23) will try to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (20-10) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at FedExForum as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 123 – Raptors 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 11.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-13.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.5
- Both the Grizzlies and the Raptors have covered the spread 66.7% of the time this season, resulting in a 20-10-0 ATS record for the Grizzlies and a 20-10-0 mark for the Raptors.
- Memphis hasn’t covered the spread as an 11.5-point favorite or more this season, while Toronto covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more 40% of the time.
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2024-25, Toronto and its opponents aren’t as successful (50% of the time) as Memphis and its opponents (60%).
- The Grizzlies have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-6) this season while the Raptors have a .241 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-22).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies are allowing 113 points per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really thrived on offense, posting 122.7 points per contest (best).
- Memphis ranks second-best in the NBA by averaging 48.2 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 18th in the league (44 allowed per contest).
- The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 30.5 per game (second-best in NBA).
- Although Memphis is committing 16.3 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), it ranks third-best in the league by forcing 16.1 turnovers per contest.
- The Grizzlies are sinking 13.9 treys per game (12th-ranked in league). They have a 37% shooting percentage (12th-ranked) from downtown.
Raptors Performance Insights
- The Raptors are 16th in the league in points scored (112.1 per game) and fifth-worst in points conceded (117.3).
- In 2024-25, Toronto is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (45 per game) and eighth in rebounds allowed (43.4).
- The Raptors are sixth in the NBA in assists (28.6 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Toronto is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.7 per game) and 22nd in turnovers forced (13.4).
- In 2024-25 the Raptors are third-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and rank 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.5%).
