Grizzlies vs. Raptors Injury Report Today – December 26 Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (20-10), which currently has four players listed, as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (7-23, also four injured players) at FedExForum on Thursday, December 26 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies lost their most recent outing 114-110 against the Clippers on Monday. In the loss, Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies with 24 points.

The Raptors are coming off of a 139-125 loss to the Knicks in their last outing on Monday. Scottie Barnes scored a team-best 24 points for the Raptors in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Jay Huff C Out Ankle 9.1 2.8 0.8

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Immanuel Quickley PG Out Elbow 15.3 2 4 Bruce Brown PG Out Reconditioning Jamal Shead PG Questionable Knee 5 1.2 3.2 Jakob Poeltl C Out Groin 15.5 11 2.7

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TSN and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -12.5 237.5

