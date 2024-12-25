Grizzlies vs. Raptors Injury Report Today – December 26
Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (20-10), which currently has four players listed, as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (7-23, also four injured players) at FedExForum on Thursday, December 26 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies lost their most recent outing 114-110 against the Clippers on Monday. In the loss, Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies with 24 points.
The Raptors are coming off of a 139-125 loss to the Knicks in their last outing on Monday. Scottie Barnes scored a team-best 24 points for the Raptors in the loss.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.3
|3.7
|3
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Finger
|9.2
|2.3
|3.8
|Jay Huff
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|9.1
|2.8
|0.8
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Immanuel Quickley
|PG
|Out
|Elbow
|15.3
|2
|4
|Bruce Brown
|PG
|Out
|Reconditioning
|Jamal Shead
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|5
|1.2
|3.2
|Jakob Poeltl
|C
|Out
|Groin
|15.5
|11
|2.7
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-12.5
|237.5
