College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 25

Published 12:47 am Wednesday, December 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 25

The Charleston (SC) Cougars versus the Charlotte 49ers is a game to catch on the Wednesday AAC college basketball schedule that includes plenty of exciting matchups. For all our predictions against the spread, continue reading.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Charleston (SC) -6.5 vs. Charlotte

  • Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Charlotte 49ers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Charleston (SC) by 7.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Charleston (SC) -6.5
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 25
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, December 25

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, December 25

DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 17

DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 17

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 25

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 25

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 23

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 23

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow