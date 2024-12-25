Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, January 8 Published 8:03 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC team, the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC), on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN Networks.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Arkansas Stat Ole Miss 81.8 Points For 81.8 65.8 Points Against 63.8 50.8% Field Goal % 46.2% 40.8% Opponent Field Goal % 40.6% 36.1% Three Point % 36.3% 29.8% Opponent Three Point % 31.1%

Arkansas’ Top Players

Adou Thiero leads the Razorbacks in scoring (17.6 points per game) and rebounding (5.7 rebounds per game).

The squad is led in assists by Boogie Fland’s 6.2 per game.

The Razorbacks are led by Fland from long distance. He knocks down 1.8 shots from deep per game.

Thiero leads the team with 1.9 steals per game. Zvonimir Ivisic collects 2.1 blocks an outing to pace Arkansas.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

The Rebels leader in scoring is Sean Pedulla with 14.8 points per game. He also adds 3.8 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game.

Malik Dia (5.3 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (4.5 assists per game) are the Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists.

Murray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, averaging 2.5 treys per game.

Pedulla tops Ole Miss in steals with 2.5 per game, and Dre Davis leads the squad in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Arkansas Schedule

Ole Miss Schedule

