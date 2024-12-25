Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, January 8
Published 8:03 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC team, the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC), on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN Networks.
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
|Arkansas
|Stat
|Ole Miss
|81.8
|Points For
|81.8
|65.8
|Points Against
|63.8
|50.8%
|Field Goal %
|46.2%
|40.8%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|40.6%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|36.3%
|29.8%
|Opponent Three Point %
|31.1%
Arkansas’ Top Players
- Adou Thiero leads the Razorbacks in scoring (17.6 points per game) and rebounding (5.7 rebounds per game).
- The squad is led in assists by Boogie Fland’s 6.2 per game.
- The Razorbacks are led by Fland from long distance. He knocks down 1.8 shots from deep per game.
- Thiero leads the team with 1.9 steals per game. Zvonimir Ivisic collects 2.1 blocks an outing to pace Arkansas.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- The Rebels leader in scoring is Sean Pedulla with 14.8 points per game. He also adds 3.8 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game.
- Malik Dia (5.3 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (4.5 assists per game) are the Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists.
- Murray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, averaging 2.5 treys per game.
- Pedulla tops Ole Miss in steals with 2.5 per game, and Dre Davis leads the squad in blocks with 1.1 per game.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2024
|N.C. A&T
|W 95-67
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2024
|Oakland
|–
Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2025
|@ Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/8/2025
|Ole Miss
|–
Bud Walton Arena
|1/11/2025
|Florida
|–
Bud Walton Arena
|1/14/2025
|@ LSU
|–
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2024
|Queens
|W 80-62
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/28/2024
|@ Memphis
|–
FedExForum
|1/4/2025
|Georgia
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/8/2025
|@ Arkansas
|–
Bud Walton Arena
|1/11/2025
|LSU
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/14/2025
|@ Alabama
|–
Coleman Coliseum
