Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the league (127.9 yards conceded per game).

Is Spears worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0 Week 15 @Bengals 27.2 4 5 1 6 87 1 Week 16 @Colts 21.6 10 27 2 3 39 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 41st at his position and 177th overall in the league, Spears has 73.3 fantasy points (6.7 per game).

Spears has picked up 42.1 fantasy points (14.0 per game) over his past three games. He has 20 carries for 53 yards and three touchdowns, plus 128 receiving yards on 10 catches (13 targets) and one TD.

Looking at his past five games, Spears has averaged 8.6 fantasy points (43.2 total). He has rushed for 56 yards on 24 carries, with three touchdowns, and has 136 yards receiving on 12 catches (16 targets) with one TD.

In Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tyjae Spears put up a season-high 21.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season — Week 13 against the Washington Commanders — Spears finished with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 1 carry, 3 yards.

Add Spears to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: