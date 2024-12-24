Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (263 yards conceded per game).

Is Westbrook-Ikhine worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we analyze his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2.9 3 2 9 0 Week 16 @Colts 9.7 4 2 17 1

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

With 95 fantasy points (7.9 per game), Westbrook-Ikhine is 41st at his position and 138th in the NFL.

Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 45 yards receiving, on five catches (nine targets), with one touchdown and an average of 3.5 fantasy points (10.5 total) during his past three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 154 yards receiving, on 10 catches (22 targets), with four touchdowns and 39.4 fantasy points (7.9 per game) in his past five games.

In his best game of the season — Week 13 versus the Washington Commanders — Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 18.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 0.9 fantasy points — two catches, nine yards, on three targets — in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his worst game of the season.

Add Westbrook-Ikhine to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: