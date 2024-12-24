NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 6:27 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Our best bet against the spread on the NFL’s Week 17 slate is – — keep reading for more tips (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and over/unders.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 17
Jump to Matchup:
DAL-PHI | GB-MIN | TEN-JAX | LV-NO | KC-PIT | DEN-CIN | SEA-CHI | DET-SF | LAC-NE | ATL-WAS | BAL-HOU | ARI-LAR | MIA-CLE | IND-NYG | CAR-TB | NYJ-BUF
Pick: Jaguars -1 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: Jaguars by 4.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jaguars -1
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Saints -1 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 6.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Saints -1
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 25
- TV Channel: Netflix
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos +3 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 2.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -3
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 28
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Seahawks -3.5 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 4.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Seahawks -3.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 26
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 13.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 30
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers -4 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 8.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -4
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 28
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Commanders -4 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 9.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -4
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 29
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans +5.5 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 2.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -5.5
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 25
- TV Channel: Netflix
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cardinals +6 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 3.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Rams -6
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 28
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Browns +6.5 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 4.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -6.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Colts -7.5 vs. Giants
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Colts -7.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers -8 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 23.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers -8
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -10 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 19.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -10
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
