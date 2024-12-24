NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 25
Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024
The matchups in a Wednesday NBA slate sure to please include the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Curious about the betting odds for Wednesday’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 25
New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Knicks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 11.2 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Mavericks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 7.3 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Celtics -9.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 14.5 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Warriors -3.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 6.5 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.