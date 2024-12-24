Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Rudolph worth starting? For insights into his game versus the Jaguars, we’ve got you covered.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 14

14 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 15.8 21-for-26 209 2 1 2 14 0 Week 16 @Colts 14.4 23-for-34 252 2 3 4 3 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

Ranked 35th at his position and 165th overall in the league, Rudolph has 80.5 fantasy points (13.4 per game).

Rudolph has completed 64 of 93 passes for 701 yards, throwing for six touchdowns with five interceptions, and has run for 36 yards on 10 carries during his past three games. He has accumulated 47.7 fantasy points (15.9 per game) during that time.

In his past five games, Rudolph has picked up 77.1 fantasy points (15.4 per game). He is 111-of-171 for 1,182 yards, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions and has rushed for 78 yards on 19 carries with one TD.

In his best game of the season, Mason Rudolph finished with 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

In his worst game of the season, Rudolph finished with 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

