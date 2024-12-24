How to Watch the NBA Today, December 25

Published 1:26 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wednesday’s NBA menu has lots in store. Among the five games is the Minnesota Timberwolves meeting the Dallas Mavericks.

You can find info on how to watch Wednesday’s NBA action right here.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – December 25

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Chase Center
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

