Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 6
Published 4:32 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Southwest Division opponents square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (20-10) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (19-10) at FedExForum, starting on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. It’s the second matchup between the squads this season.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, January 6, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: KFAA and FDSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Mavericks
|122.7
|Points Avg.
|118.8
|113
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|37%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.5 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Grizzlies.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 10.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama contributes with 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per matchup.
- Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Aldama from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.8 shots from deep per game.
- Jackson averages 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.
Mavericks’ Top Players
- Kyrie Irving pours in 23.4 points per game. He also adds 4.6 rebounds per outing and 5.2 assists per contest.
- This season, Dereck Lively has a statline of 8.8 points, 2.5 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- In addition, Luka Doncic chips in with 28.8 points, 8.1 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Irving hits three treys per game.
- Doncic’s two steals and Lively’s 1.6 blocks per game are important to the Mavericks’ defensive performance.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/27
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/6
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/9
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/11
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/13
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/15
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/17
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
Mavericks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/27
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|12/28
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/30
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/6
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/9
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/12
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
