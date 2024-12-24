Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 6 Published 4:32 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Southwest Division opponents square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (20-10) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (19-10) at FedExForum, starting on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. It’s the second matchup between the squads this season.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: KFAA and FDSSE

KFAA and FDSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Mavericks 122.7 Points Avg. 118.8 113 Points Allowed Avg. 112 48.6% Field Goal % 48.8% 37% Three Point % 37.7%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.5 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 10.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama contributes with 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per matchup.

Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Aldama from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.8 shots from deep per game.

Jackson averages 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

Mavericks’ Top Players

Kyrie Irving pours in 23.4 points per game. He also adds 4.6 rebounds per outing and 5.2 assists per contest.

This season, Dereck Lively has a statline of 8.8 points, 2.5 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

In addition, Luka Doncic chips in with 28.8 points, 8.1 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Irving hits three treys per game.

Doncic’s two steals and Lively’s 1.6 blocks per game are important to the Mavericks’ defensive performance.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/27 Pelicans – Away – 12/29 Thunder – Away – 12/31 Suns – Away – 1/3 Kings – Away – 1/4 Warriors – Away – 1/6 Mavericks – Home – 1/9 Rockets – Home – 1/11 Timberwolves – Away – 1/13 Rockets – Away – 1/15 Spurs – Away – 1/17 Spurs – Away –

Mavericks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/27 Suns – Away – 12/28 Trail Blazers – Away – 12/30 Kings – Away – 1/1 Rockets – Away – 1/3 Cavaliers – Home – 1/6 Grizzlies – Away – 1/7 Lakers – Home – 1/9 Trail Blazers – Home – 1/12 Nuggets – Home – 1/14 Nuggets – Home – 1/15 Pelicans – Away –

