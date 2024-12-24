Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Okonkwo’s game against the Jaguars this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy statistics.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0 Week 15 @Bengals 13.9 10 8 59 0 Week 16 @Colts 19.1 11 9 81 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 55.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) in 2024, Okonkwo ranks 229th overall in the NFL and 25th at his position.

Okonkwo has accumulated 16.8 fantasy points (5.6 per game) over his past three games. He has 148 yards receiving, on 20 catches (25 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Okonkwo has accumulated 32.5 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his past five games. He has 245 yards receiving, on 24 catches (32 targets), and one touchdown.

Chigoziem Okonkwo accumulated 13 fantasy points — one catch, 70 yards and one touchdown — in Week 12 against the Houston Texans, his best game of the season.

In Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions, Okonkwo posted a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets.

Add Okonkwo to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: